Dubai (Union)

The MENA International Junior Football Cup, hosted by Dubai for the second year in a row, will start on Saturday, with the participation of 32 teams, including 15 international teams from different continents of the world, led by Crystal Palace and Southampton of England, Yokohama of Japan, AISO United and New York Red Bull Americans, along with the two star academies Robbie Fowler. and Lukasz Poldolski in Poland.

Today, 24 matches will be held between teams of different age groups, where Dubai City will meet Fowler 1 in the U-18 category, Fowler 2 will meet with Alliance, and U-16 will meet City with American Iso United and Le Mans with Southampton and U-14 will play American Iso United. With Mumbai City of India, the Knights of Spain with Barcelona, ​​the American New York Red Bulls with Yokohama of Japan, and under 12 years old, the English Crystal Palace plays with the Knights of Spain.

The tournament will continue on the Jebel Ali Golf and Shooting Courses until April 5, and is organized by CPF Performance with the support of the Dubai Sports Council for the second year in a row. The tournament brings together more than 600 players from different countries and continents of the world representing 32 teams from 4 age groups from 12 to 12 years old 18 years old from 4 different continents, including 15 teams from Europe, Africa, India, the Far East and North America, are competing against 17 teams from private academies in the country.