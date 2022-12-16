Search PowerDate held from 11 to 13 December shows that 32% support the pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations held in front of barracks, while more than half of voters (57%) are against the acts. Another 11% could not answer.

When asking the question, the survey specified that the demonstrations call for military intervention in Brazil🇧🇷 Here is the exact wording used by PowerDate🇧🇷 “In general, are you in favor or against the demonstrations in front of the barracks asking for military intervention in Brazil?”.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalismwith own resources🇧🇷 Data were collected from December 11 to 13, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 302 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that fill proportionally (as they appear in society) the groups by gender, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 connections until the interviewees who faithfully represent the population as a whole are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

ACTS X VOTES IN THE 2nd ROUND

The survey cross-referenced responses on support for acts that ask for “military intervention” with the declaration of vote in the 2nd round. Among voters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), 3 out of 4 are in favor of the acts. Only 17% are against it, while 10% don’t know.

In Lula’s electorate, the scenario is the opposite. 91% are against the demonstrations –characterized by allies of the president-elect as “anti-democratic”🇧🇷 only 1% is “in favor”while 8% did not know how to answer.

WHY DOES IT MATTER

Because the rate of 32% is an expressive percentage. However, sIt would be wrong to say that ⅓ of the Brazilian electorate supports an intervention by the Armed Forces along the lines of the 1964 coup. The term “military intervention” is vague and can be redefined by the political leader at the time. However, it is a fact that the acts in front of the barracks are a demonstration of denial in relation to the result of the elections that placed Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) back at the Planalto Palace from January 1, 2023. They represent a challenge to what the polls showed.

The fact that this part of society supports the demonstrations shows that the President of the Republic, despite being practically silent after the elections, maintains a mobilized group of followers. Anyone who has 32% of the votes in a presidential election is practically already in the 2nd round.

Bolsonaro’s political future depends on keeping this contingent of engaged voters (or part of it). The photograph of the moment is that the president follows with expressive support. But it is uncertain that this will sustain itself for the next 4 years.

DEMOGRAPHIC HIGHLIGHTS

O PowerDate stratifies responses to obtain variations by demographic group. O Power360 highlights:

in favor – men (41%); the residents of Midwest (49%) and the North (39%); people who studied until high school (38%) and those with a family income of 2 to 5 minimum wages (37%) or more than 5 salaries (38%) are the most favorable to the demonstrations;

(41%); the residents of (49%) and the (39%); people who studied (38%) and those with a family income of (37%) or (38%) are the most favorable to the demonstrations; against – the most contrary segments are the women (64%), people with 45 to 60 years (61%) or with over 60 years (63%), residents of Southeast (63%) and the North East (66%) and the share of the population that attended higher education (64%).

POWERDATE

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from December 11 to 13, 2022. 2,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 302 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in gender, age, education, region and income variables. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were conducted by telephone (to landlines and cell phones), through the AVR system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device’s keyboard. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For ease of reading, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between total frequencies and percentages in cross-variable tables may appear due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with resources from the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Poder360 Journalism🇧🇷