Lockheed Martin announced the launch of its summer training program at the Center for Innovation and Security Solutions in Abu Dhabi.

The merit-based programme welcomed 32 students from various universities in the UAE, reflecting the company’s expanding investment in Emiratisation efforts and human capital development within the aviation and defence sectors.

Women represent approximately 50% of new trainees, 70% are Emirati nationals, and 30% of trainees come from nine countries across four continents, reflecting the diversity of talent in the UAE.

Over the course of three months, students will participate in practical experiences and work on real-life projects. The programme helps bridge the gap between academic learning and practical application, ensuring that graduates are adequately prepared to make meaningful and effective professional contributions.

“This record number of trainees reflects our commitment to developing the leaders, scientists and engineers of the future, and enabling them to take on important roles within our programs at Lockheed Martin and across the aerospace and defense industry as a whole,” said John Nicholson, CEO of Lockheed Martin in the Middle East. “By providing students with the opportunity to receive training and mentorship from professionals, we are inspiring and preparing the next generation of innovators who will shape the future of global security.”

“Our goal is to provide a transformative experience that expands trainees’ technical knowledge, while also stimulating innovative thinking and problem-solving skills, which are essential to meeting the toughest challenges of the future,” said Hala Al-Zarqani, director of the Center for Security Innovation and Solutions at Lockheed Martin.