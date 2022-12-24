During the morning of President AMLO last Friday, the arrest of 32 relevant objectives of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Ricardo Mejia BerdejaSecretary of Public Security of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) spoke during the conference to give details about the detainees.

Among the detained leaders, he reported, are Jaime René “N”, alias “El Borrego”, lieutenant; Antonio “N”, aka “Tony Montana”brother of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho”, leader of the CJNG.

Likewise, Rosalinda “N”, alias “La Jefa” was arrested; Rubén “N”, alias “El Menchito”, and Jessica “N”, alias “La Negra”, wife and children of “El Mencho”.

“To this we must add, in Puerto Vallarta, in an operation Saúl “N”, alias “El Chopa”, was killed, who in turn was involved in the murder of former governor Aristóteles Sandoval,” said Mejía Berdeja.