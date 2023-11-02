The plane made a stop in Recife and continued on to Brasília; 1,445 people have already left the war region on 9 FAB flights

A group of 30 Brazilians, 1 Jordanian and 1 Palestinian rescued from the West Bank disembarked this Thursday (2.Nov.2023) in Brazil. The FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane made its first landing in Recife, at 5:35 am, where 6 people got off. Then followed Brasília, arriving at 8:40 am.

The flight took off from Marka International Airport, in Amman, Jordan, on the afternoon of Wednesday (1st.Nov). The destination of the repatriated families will be Foz do Iguaçu (8), São Paulo (5), Florianópolis (4), Recife (3), Rio de Janeiro (2), Fortaleza (3), Curitiba (2), Goiânia (2) , Brasília (2) and Porto Alegre (1).

The government provided vehicles to transport passengers from 11 West Bank cities to Jericho. From there, they crossed the border with Jordan and then boarded another bus chartered by Itamaraty to Amman, the country’s capital. The journey took just over an hour.

“The vehicles were identified with the Brazilian flag. For security purposes, the plates, routes and passenger lists were communicated to the authorities in Palestine and Israel,” said Ambassador Alessandro Candeas.

The rescue is part of the Returning in Peace operation, to repatriate Brazilians in the conflict zone in the Middle East. With the arrival of the group, 1,445 people returned to Brazil, on 8 flights from Israel and 1 from Jordan. There are 1,440 Brazilians, 3 Bolivian women, 1 Palestinian and 1 Jordanian, as well as 53 pets.

In the Gaza Strip, a region that does not have a border with the West Bank, another group of 34 people, 24 Brazilians and 10 Palestinians who are in the process of or will begin immigration to Brazil, are still awaiting authorization to cross the border with Egypt, only viable way to catch another FAB flight waiting in Cairo.

For the 2nd day in a row, Brazil is not one of the countries authorized to remove its citizens from the region. The list of foreigners authorized to cross the passage between Rafah and Egypt this Thursday (Nov 2) has a majority of North Americans: they are 400 of the 576 names on the list.