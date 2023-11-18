The Ministry published a list of 32 people from the Abu Habal family from the camp.

A ministry official told Agence France-Presse earlier on Saturday that at least fifty people were killed in another raid on the Jabalia camp, targeting a United Nations school housing displaced persons.

Israel continues to target the Gaza Strip, where it has pledged to eliminate Hamas, since the movement’s militants killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostage in the October 7 attack, according to Israeli statistics.

Since then, Israel has bombed and flattened most of Gaza and ordered the evacuation of the entire northern half of the Strip, displacing about two-thirds of the Strip’s population of 2.3 million. Many of those who fled fear that their displacement will become permanent.

On Friday, the health authorities in Gaza announced that the death toll had risen to more than 12,000 people, including 5,000 children.