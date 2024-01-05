IAt the University Hospital in Magdeburg, a young woman had a tumor weighing 32 kilograms successfully removed. The benign tumor, a so-called cystadenoma, developed unnoticed over a long period of time, the clinic announced on Wednesday. The woman was also afraid of having an operation on the ovarian tumor. It was only when she developed health problems such as shortness of breath, a feeling of heaviness and problems eating that she came to the university clinic.

A tumor of this size is very unusual because women usually seek medical help early, explained Prof. Atanas Ignatov. The operation went well and the woman was able to leave the clinic after a week.