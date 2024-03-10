The Dubai Police General Command signed 32 memorandums of understanding with international and local bodies and institutions, coinciding with the activities of the World Police Summit 2024, which was held at the Dubai World Trade Center, in the areas of academic and study cooperation, exchange of experiences and training in combating crimes, and in science, technology and artificial intelligence. And enhancing the role of women.

In detail, the Dubai Police General Command signed four memorandums of understanding with international bodies, namely the Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, the Republic of Rwanda Police, the National School Police Association in the United States of America, and the University of Oxford. At the local level in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai Police signed 28 memorandums of understanding with: the Veterinary Research Laboratory, Audi Al Nabooda Automotive Company, Hamdan Smart University, the American University of Sharjah, Abu Dhabi University, and the International Real Estate Association in the UAE (ARISE). M42 Company, Quiron Salud Hospital – Dubai, Dubai Air Sports Club, Community Development Authority, Make a Wish Foundation, Dubai Air Navigation Services Corporation (DANS), Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Securities and Commodities Authority, Azri Company, and Space Toon Company. Kids Television – Free Zone”, the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, the Emirates Taekwondo Federation, the Emirates E-Sports Federation, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, Dahua Technology Company, the Dubai Center for Economic Security, the Dubai Women’s Establishment, the Dubai Marine Sports Club, and the Office The Executive Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, the Al Nahda Women’s Association, the Advanced Technology Research Council (DEll), and the Road Safety Sport Company.