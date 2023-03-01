Home page World

Jennifer Lanzinger

A serious train accident occurred in Greece on Wednesday night. Emergency services already report 32 fatalities in the morning. The news ticker.

Update from March 1, 8:27 a.m.: In addition to rescue and salvage, the cause of the serious head-on collision between the two trains is currently being dealt with on site. Especially how it could be possible that the Intercity from Athens to Thessaloniki was traveling on the same tracks as the oncoming freight train, even though the route has been expanded to two lanes.

The railway boss responsible for the section had already been arrested, it said on state television. Other railroad workers and technicians would be questioned. The traffic authority of the nearby city of Larisa has started investigations into the cause of the accident. Many connecting railway lines were closed to train traffic for the time being.

Meanwhile, desperate relatives gathered at the train station in the northern Greek port of Thessaloniki at night, and telephone hotlines were set up. Many of the dead can reportedly only be identified by DNA testing. Around 200 passengers, who were not injured or only slightly injured, were taken by bus from the scene of the accident to Thessaloniki, 150 kilometers away. Many of the passengers are said to have been young people, students who were on their way to the University of Thessaloniki after a long weekend due to a public holiday.

After the serious train accident in Greece, the rescue and salvage work is in full swing on Wednesday morning. © Vaggelis Kousioras/dpa

Train crash in Greece: death toll increases

Update from March 1, 5:55 a.mAccording to the fire department, at least 32 people died in the serious train accident in Greece on Wednesday night. Another 53 people were seriously injured and treated in hospitals. “The search and rescue operation is ongoing,” said a spokesman for the fire department on state television. “It’s a tragedy,” said a firefighter on state television from the scene of the accident near the city of Larisa. Rescuers used cranes and other heavy equipment to try to lift the derailed wagons to look for survivors and victims, reporters at the scene said.

No details were available from official sources about the circumstances of the accident. According to the first information from railway workers, a passenger train that started from Athens collided head-on with a freight train coming from the opposite direction – from the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki. The passenger train was the Intercity 62, which left Athens at 7:22 p.m. on Tuesday evening for Thessaloniki with around 350 passengers.

origin message: Athens – Around 350 travelers and 20 railway workers are said to have been on board the two trains when the tragic accident happened in Greece on Wednesday night. According to initial findings, at least 26 people died in the serious train accident. This was reported by the German Press Agency (dpa) early in the morning, citing a fire department spokesman. On state television, the spokesman said, among other things, that a freight train collided with a passenger train in the train accident.

Greece: Smoke billows as firefighters and rescue workers work after two trains collided near Larisa. © Vaggelis Kousioras/AP +++ dpa picture radio +++

Serious train accident in Greece: at least 26 dead – rescue workers are looking for survivors in the rubble

Accordingly, there are numerous injured, according to the first information around 85 people. Some of them were seriously injured in the train accident. “The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Even with heavy equipment, ”said the spokesman. The fire brigade and rescue workers are currently trying to find survivors in the rubble. “Most of the injured have head injuries, broken pelvises, arms and legs. Unfortunately, there are numerous people who are still in the rubble,” a member of a rescue team told reporters at the scene.

What exactly happened on Wednesday night is still unclear. No details were available from official sources about the circumstances of the accident. According to the first information from railway workers, a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train coming from the opposite direction. The first three carriages of the passenger train were smashed, eyewitnesses said. Greek television showed videos from the scene of the accident near Tempi in central Greece.

Greece: Survivor tells of dramatic scenes on site

A survivor said fire broke out on the passenger train after the collision. “There was chaos and a roar from hell,” he added on state television. “We smashed the window panes with our suitcases and groped our way out of our wagon in the dark,” said a young man. The train had started in Athens and headed to the Greek port city of Thessaloniki, other survivors reported on television.

The route, which connects Athens with the northern Greek port of Thessaloniki, has been modernized in recent years. The Greek railways (Hellenic Train) are operated by the Italian state railway Ferroviaria dello Stato Italiano (FS). Railway workers said on the Greek broadcaster Real FM that, despite the modernization, there were significant problems with the electrical coordination of traffic control.