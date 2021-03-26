At least 32 people were killed in a train collision, today, Friday, in the Sohag Governorate in Upper Egypt, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health and Population announced, in a statement, “the death of 32 citizens,” and the injury of 108 others in the collision in the Tahta district, in the governorate of Sohag, which is about 450 km south of Cairo.

The Egyptian Railways Authority stated, in a statement, that the cause of the accident was due to unidentified persons pulling the emergency brakes of some cars of one of the two trains, which resulted in it being stopped and the other train colliding with it from the back.

The statement reads, “The danger winding (the emergency brakes) was opened by unidentified persons of some cars of the distinguished No. 157 train heading from Luxor to Alexandria between the Maragha and Tahta stations. Accordingly, the train stopped.”

Two trains collided in Sohag

The statement added, “Meanwhile, at 11:42 am (Cairo time), a 2011 air-conditioned Aswan-Cairo train collided with the rear of the last car with a 157 train, which led to the overturning of 2 cars from the rear of the stopped train and the overturn of the 2011 train tractor and the power car To a number of injuries and deaths. “

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi mourned, through his social media accounts, the victims of the accident.

He said, “I closely followed the painful incident that we witnessed today (Friday) with two trains colliding in Sohag Governorate. The pain in our hearts today will only increase our determination to end such a pattern of disasters.”

Two trains collide in Sohag

He added, “I have directed the prime minister and all agencies concerned to be present at the site of the accident, to continuously follow up, and to inform me of all developments and reports related to the situation throughout the moment, provided that the deterrent penalty shall be met by everyone who caused this painful accident by negligence, corruption, or something else, without exception, delay or delay.”

Al-Sisi also directed “the concerned agencies to take all necessary measures and provide adequate compensation to the families of the martyrs and victims.”

The Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed went to Sohag, according to the statement, “to follow up on the health status of the injured (…), and a crisis and emergency room was formed in Sohag to follow up the repercussions of the accident.”

For his part, the Egyptian Attorney General, Hamada Al-Sawy, ordered, in a statement published by the Public Prosecution’s Facebook page, to “urgently investigate” the incident.

The Egyptian cabinet statement stated that Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly would head to Sohag, as well as the ministers of higher education and scientific research, local development, transportation, and social solidarity.

Madbouly stressed, according to the statement, that “any error or default will not be tolerated, and the perpetrator will be held accountable for the accident.”

The Administrative Prosecution Authority confirmed in a statement that the authority’s president, Essam Al-Minshawi, had ordered “to investigate the incident and assign the specialized technical committees to examine and submit their reports to the prosecution promptly to uncover negligence or disciplinary violations that would have caused the accident.”