In the past we have analyzed various compatibilities with very old hardware systems, such as 16-bit, even 8-bit; this time it’s computation a’s turn 32-bitso close, yet so far away.

From 32-bit to 64-bit

In recent years, we have seen tremendous progress in the computer industry with the introduction of high performance processors, graphics cards, storage drives and many other latest generation technologies.

These developments have led to an exponential increase in the computing power of modern computers and the need for ever more advanced hardware. In this context, one might wonder whether it still makes sense to use a 32-bit computer in 2023.

To fully understand the situation, it is necessary to understand what a computer that has 32 bits is: we can say that a 32-bit computer is a computer whose processor and operating system only support instructions with that architecture. This means that the processor can only address 232 bytes of memory, which corresponds to about 4 GB of RAM; an operating system with this architecture is unable to fully utilize the capabilities of a 64-bit processor or newer hardware.

While 32-bit computers were once common, today most modern computers use 64-bit processors, which can handle large amounts of memory and access advanced hardware features; that means that 32-bit computers have (unfortunately) become obsolete for many applications, especially for tasks that require more computing power or require the use of newer software or operating systems.

However, there are still some situations where a 32-bit computer can come in handy: for example, some older software and operating systems were designed to run only on 32-bit computers.

If you want to use one of these programs, you may need to use a 32-bit computer for it to work properly. Also, 32-bit computers can be useful for specific applications that don’t require a lot of processing power, such as managing data or browsing the Internet.

Some examples of programs that require 32

There are still many legacy applications that require a 32-bit system to function properly. For example, many versions of Microsoft Office, such as Office 2003 and Office 2007, are 32-bit and require a 32-bit operating system. Other examples of legacy applications that may require a 32-bit system include older PC games, word processing software, image editors and virtualization applications.

Some software development tools, such as code libraries or compilers, may require a 32-bit system to function properly. This means that software developers working on older applications or using legacy code libraries may need a 32-bit system for compatibility with their development environment.

However, it’s important to note that using a 32-bit computer can come with some significant drawbacks. First, 32-bit computers are unable to take full advantage of the latest hardware features, such as advanced graphics cards or high-speed storage drives. Also, because of the limited amount of memory supported, 32-bit computers can be slower to run programs that require large amounts of memory.

Useless but not too much

Although 32-bit computers have become obsolete for many applications, they can still be useful in some specific situations. However, if you want to use newer software or operating systems and take advantage of advanced hardware features, a 64-bit computer is the best choice.

It is important to note that using a 32-bit computer can come with some significant limitations and that you may need to upgrade your hardware if you want to use more advanced applications or require better performance.

Also, it’s important to note that many software and hardware manufacturers are discontinuing support for 32-bit operating systems and programs, which means that these devices will become increasingly difficult to use in the future. Therefore, if you are considering purchasing a new computer, it is advisable to opt for a 64-bit device that can support the latest and most advanced applications and operating systems.

Regarding the discontinuation of 32-bit support (i386 or x86 architecture in jargon), just think that Windows 11 will not have the 32-bit version and that many Linux distributions have discontinued these 32 versions for a long time.

Do you use offline?

Computers of this type can still be used for a variety of offline tasks. For example, you might use a 32-bit computer to work on text documents, spreadsheets, electronic presentations, and other types of documents. Also, you can use a 32-bit computer for offline web browsing, listening to music, viewing pictures, and managing files.

Additionally, 32-bit computers can be used for basic scientific computing and data processing tasks, such as data analysis and managing small databases. However, 32-bit computers may not be able to handle large or complex tasks that require more processing power.

Such PCs can be used for offline gaming activities. Many older games are still compatible with 32-bit systems and can be played offline. However, newer and more advanced games often require a 64-bit system to run properly.

In conclusion

It is worth mentioning that support for 32-bit processors is declining at the hardware level as well. Many new devices, such as smartphones and tablets, are equipped with 64-bit processors, which means that even the latest and most advanced mobile applications require a 64-bit device to function properly.

While 32-bit computers are still capable of meeting some specific needs, such as running older software or operating systems or applications that don’t require much computing power, it is clear that 64-bit hardware is becoming increasingly the norm. To take full advantage of modern operating systems and software, as well as the latest hardware technologies, a 64-bit computer is the best choice.