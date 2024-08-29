The Heidenheim team had already won the first leg a week earlier with a score of 2:1. The historic first international home game in the club’s history will be followed by at least three more this season. The FCH’s six opponents in the league phase will be drawn on Friday. The club from Ostalb will play against three of them at home and the other three away.

Pieringer took advantage of a mistake by the visitors after half an hour to take the lead. Shortly afterwards, Mikkel Kaufmann almost increased the lead for coach Frank Schmidt’s team, who had again rotated his starting eleven. But Häcken’s keeper Peter Abrahamsson managed to deflect his header onto the crossbar (34′).

A few minutes after the break, Denis Thomalla missed a great chance to make it 2-0 (51st minute), but instead Inoussa scored with a low shot from the other side to make it 1-1. Heidenheim even fell behind thanks to a shot from Agbonifo. However, substitutes Wanner and Honsak hammered the ball into the Swedes’ goal twice.

#Häcken #Heidenheim #continues #European #Cup