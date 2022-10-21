The Ajman Police General Command stated that the air support center “drone” for unmanned aircraft, used in support of field operations and traffic control operations, contributed to enhancing security and safety through the implementation of 319 security and traffic missions a year after its launch.

The Director of the Operations Branch at the Traffic and Patrols Department in Ajman Police, Captain Rashid Al-Attar, said that the Air Support Center, since its inauguration a year ago, has started carrying out traffic and security tasks to achieve the strategic goals of the Ministry of Interior of enhancing security and safety and enhancing road security, by operating unmanned aircraft equipped with The latest smart technology to provide air support to police personnel.

The Director of Operations Branch added that the Air Support Center in Ajman Police has carried out 20 security and air reconnaissance missions, and 299 traffic missions since its inauguration, for a flight duration of 13,598 minutes, providing air support for traffic and security patrols.

Captain Rashid Al-Attar confirmed that the Air Support Center provides support through the implementation of exploration missions on the road to find out the causes of traffic jams, and in cases of congestion resulting from accidents and difficulty in reaching the scene of the accident, an aircraft is flown to explore the degree of the accident and the seriousness of the cases, if any.

Regarding the features of the drones, he explained that they are equipped with the latest monitoring and control technologies. They can take pictures and clarify the details of the vehicle’s plate from a distance of 1,000 meters. It can also fly more than 15 kilometers from the control device to be received from another control device and complete its mission, and it is able to accomplish missions. day and night.

The Air Support Center contributed to analyzing the drivers’ behavior and the reasons for committing traffic violations. The center revealed, through monitoring and reconnaissance missions, that failure to adhere to the traffic lane is one of the most prominent traffic violations committed, in addition to overtaking from the shoulder of the road, not adhering to traffic instructions, as well as endangering the lives of others. which supports traffic awareness efforts.