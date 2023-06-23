The Italian thermal system undergoing a relaunch after the pandemic. As of March 2023 there are 317 spa establishments operating in the country, 90% accredited with the National Health Service. The largest presence of businesses is concentrated in Campania (95) and Veneto (92). In all regions there are thermal establishments, except in Molise. The point of the sector was made in Rome during the event ‘Timeless spas-health and well-being’, promoted by Federterme and Ebiterme. The industry’s total revenues in 2022 totaled just under $1.4 billion, recovering after the fall of 2020 and 2021. But in 2019, it had been more than $1.5 billion. To relaunch the entire sector, the ‘Italcares’ platform was presented today to institutions, operators and insiders.

“People want to live better and more and have understood that spas are the most natural and cheapest tool. The Romans did it two thousand years ago. In France, Spain, Slovenia and Portugal, spas have exploded and today is the time for “Italy. Today we present Italcares, a useful platform for attracting medical and wellness tourist flows for the next few years – explained Massimo Caputi, president of Federterme Confindustria – While recognizing Italy as having the best waters and treatments in the world, northern European operators they always reply that they don’t send their clients to us because there is a lack of organization.So we ‘copied’ by improving the models of other countries and created a platform, Italcares, which allows both operators and individuals to be able to approach healthcare and the Italian well-being and prevention quite quickly”.