Nigerian police confirmed the kidnapping of 317 girls from their school in northwestern Nigeria, in the second mass kidnapping of its kind in the country in ten days.

The girls were kidnapped by gunmen from a high school in Gangib town, Zamfara state, state police spokesman Muhammad Shehu said.

The arrival of the students’ parents to the school after the kidnapping incident

Shehu said that the police and the army carried out a joint search and rescue operation and sent a “heavy weapons reinforcements team” to Gangib.

President Muhammad Bukhari said on Twitter, “Our primary goal is to ensure the safety of all school hostages while they are alive and well,” warning that “the hostage crisis is a complex situation that requires maximum patience” to ensure that the hostages are not injured.

“We have the ability to deploy a huge force against criminals in the villages in which they operate, but what restricts us is the fear of great losses among innocent villagers and hostages that the bandits might use as human shields,” Buhari added.

“We will not give in to the blackmail of bandits and criminals who target innocent schoolgirls, expecting a huge ransom to be paid,” the president added.

Save the Children said it had received reports of up to 450 schoolgirls being kidnapped, saying they were “terrified” by the accident.

On February 16, at least 44 people, most of them children, were kidnapped from a school near the Kajara community in the northwestern Niger state.

Three days ago, unidentified gunmen kidnapped about twenty people on their way home from a wedding in the same state.