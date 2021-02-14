The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 207,432 new examinations have been carried out during the past 24 hours, for different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, to early detection and count cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who have had contact with it and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 3,167 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, thus the total number of registered cases reaches 348 thousand and 772 cases, as the Ministry announced The death of 13 infected cases from the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1014 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 5059 new cases of those infected with the virus, and a full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of recoveries to 331,839 cases.

And it announced the provision of 49 thousand and 967 doses during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided to date, five million and 55 thousand and 231 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 51.11 doses per 100 people.





