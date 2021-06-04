D.he health authorities in Germany reported 3165 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the numbers from Friday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:08 a.m. For comparison: a week ago the value was 7,380 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence on Friday morning as 29.7 nationwide. The day before it was 34.1, the previous week it was 39.8.

According to the RKI, only 69 districts currently have a high seven-day incidence of over 50. The seven-day incidence in only two districts is over 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the information, 86 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 192 dead.

The RKI has counted 3,695,633 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized.

Number of dead rises to over 89,000

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,527,000. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 89,026.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.87 according to the RKI situation report on Thursday evening, the day before it was 0.83. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 87 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.