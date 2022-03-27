The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 312,548 new examinations were conducted during the past hours on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them and isolating them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures at the state level contributed to the detection of 315 new cases of HIV infection of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and are subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total registered cases to 890,108 cases, and no deaths were recorded during the past hour, bringing the total to The total number of deaths in the country is 2302.

The ministry expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured, calling on members of society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 850 new cases of people infected with the Coronavirus and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total recovery cases to 864,414 cases.

It also announced the provision of 10,857 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past hours, bringing the total doses that were provided until yesterday 24,482,816 doses, and the vaccine distribution rate is 247.54 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine and seek to achieve acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.



