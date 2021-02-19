The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 169,526 new examinations, yesterday, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the new Corona virus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with it and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 3,140 new cases of the virus. Thus, the total number of registered cases is 365 thousand and 17 injuries. The Ministry also announced the death of 20 people from the repercussions of infection with the Coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths registered in the country to 1093.

And it announced that 4,349 people had been infected with the virus, and that they had fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease. Thus, the total number of recoveries is 351,715 cases.

The Ministry pointed out that 93 thousand and 101 doses of vaccine were provided, the day before yesterday, bringing the total doses it had provided, since the start of the vaccination campaign until yesterday, to five million and 466 thousand and 831 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution rose to 55.27 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.

The Ministry expressed its regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

