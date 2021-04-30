East May 1, 314 years have passed since the official formation of the United Kingdom, in 1707, when for the first time this territory was named after the Act of Union signed by England, Wales and Scotland, which decided to constitute a new kingdom under the tutelage of the same crown.

Later, with a new Act of Union, in the year 1800, the island of Ireland became part of the country, which began to be called the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

Finally, in 1927, the Republic of Ireland declares its independence, thus converting the name of the kingdom into the current United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Britain or UK?

Today’s UK is made up of four “nations”: England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. They all respond to the same queen, Elizabeth II, who is her head of state. So politically speaking, we would say that the UK is made up of these four “countries”.

The first distinction that emerges then is the geographic: Great Britain is one of the islands that make up the United Kingdom, and particularly the biggest, which has within it the territories of the countries of England, Wales and Scotland. Therefore, the island of Great Britain is that, geographically speaking (it is like talking about the island of Cuba, Jamaica, Japan, Madagascar, etc. but with the difference that in Great Britain there are three countries within).

The difference that arises between the United Kingdom and Great Britain is that the latter excludes Northern Ireland for not being part of the geographical territory of the island of Great Britain, but it is integrated within the United Kingdom.

With the independence of the Republic of Ireland (misnamed in some cases as “Southern Ireland”) in 1927, the island of Ireland was divided, leaving Northern Ireland within the political tutelage of the British crown and the Republic from Ireland completely oblivious to that crown and as an independent country.

Around May 1, 1707

The history between these countries that make up the United Kingdom is very coarse and rich, with countless conquests and battles, but with common points that were repeated over so many centuries: the culture that the peoples maintained despite the permanent conquests was forging the British style itself.

France was always linked with what in those years before 1707 was known as the island of Great Britain and perhaps the most resonant conflict was that of the Hundred Years War, which lasted 116 years, between 1337 and 1453, and involved France and England and ended when Scotland allied with France and ended with the withdrawal of English troops from Gallic territory.

The road that leads to the United Kingdom is very rough and rich. Photo: Reuters

From religious conflicts such as Protestantism (one of the reasons why the Republic of Ireland is not part of the kingdom, as its population is 93% Catholic), with Martin Luther at the head, to conquests and geographical disputes, the island of Great Britain and the United Kingdom have experienced serious disputes and disagreements over the years. But another characteristic that has always defined these countries throughout history is that they maintained a certain independent political entity, as well as separate legal and religious institutions.

Power, colonies and revolution

It was for May 1, 1707 that the kingdoms of England and Scotland (Wales was part of the English kingdom in those years), created the Kingdom of Great Britain. As mentioned above, almost a century laterIn 1800, the island of Ireland was annexed to this kingdom.

During the first century of its existence the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland developed Western ideas about parliament. At the same time, led the Industrial Revolution, being one of the first countries in the world to carry it out and gave great support to the growing British empire.

British flags, background Parliament, London. Photo: Bloomberb

It was during this time that he held colonizations taking advantage of your maritime power, and colonial exploitation was one of his strengths to maintain the opulence of his kingdom, including the slave trade and bloody battles to impose his power.

Paths together but apart

The cultural and artistic contributions of England in particular and of the United Kingdom in general, were many and of the most varied throughout history. From William Shakespeare, Alfred Hitchcock, Anthony Hopkins (recently awarded as the oldest actor to win an Oscar), The Beatles (paradoxically known as “the four Welshmen” even though they were originally from the city of Liverpool), the artistic and cultural contributions of this kingdom were immense.

Perhaps one of the most resonant aspects was his contribution to sports. In England football was born (football or foot ball) and rugby, which spun off from it when the English scholar and Anglican clergyman, William Webb Ellis picked up the ball during a game of school football in 1823 and ran with it in hand to score a point, thus giving rise to the style of play later known as rugby.

During international competitions, in World Cups of the Associated Federation of International Football (FIFA) and in European Cups (born from the year 1960), England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have appeared in these competitions on various occasions as independent selections, representatives each of them from their own countries. In fact, England was crowned champion of the 1966 World Cup organized in their lands.

Without going any further, the next continental tournament to be played in June of this year, Euro 2021 (originally it would be played in 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was postponed for this year), the teams of England, Wales and Scotland will have their representative teams in the competition format. And in the last edition, that of 2016, Northern Ireland had also participated, although this time they did not qualify for the final stages to be played next month.

Somewhat paradoxically, during the Olympic Games competitions and in particular in the sport of football, this is the only competition sponsored by FIFA where the United Kingdom presents itself with a unified combo.

Their flags

The flags of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

The flags also teach us this common but different origin that these four countries maintain with each other. In fact, the flag of the United Kingdom is a combination of the colors of the English and Scottish flag, with their respective crosses of Saint George (England) on the white flag, and the cross of Saint Andrew (Scotland) on the blue background .

According to English legend, Saint George saved a princess from a dragon (note that the flag of Wales has a red dragon in its center) and with his blood made the sign of the cross on a white background.

It is also interesting to note that the flag of the United Kingdom contains that of Northern Ireland itself, which is the cross of St. Patrick, a red cross on the white field.

Myths or not, also from the representative of their flags, these nations often show clearly their close paths, but ultimately separated that they have lived through their entire existence.

