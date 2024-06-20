The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi announced that 314 new public and private schools joined the Sustainable Schools Initiative during the past year, noting that the number of schools participating in the initiative reached 552 schools, while 344,384 students participated in practical field trips.

153 schools assessed their environmental impact, and worked to enable 29,700 students to reach the community, through environmental clubs, which are one of the main components of the initiative. The Authority launched the internationally recognized “Sustainable Schools” initiative in 2009, with the aim of promoting a culture of sustainability and environmentally friendly practices in the emirate’s schools, guiding school students to measure and address environmental impact, inspiring them to be leaders of change, and enabling them to assume societal responsibility in the future.

She noted that 213,469 students participated in practical field trips, and the Authority provided training courses and reference materials for 4,646 teachers. The initiative also included the implementation of 2,081 community awareness projects. During the COP 28 conference, which was held at the end of last year in Expo City in Dubai, 32,000 local and international visitors learned about the Sustainable Schools Initiative, its goals and its most important achievements.

The Executive Director of the Information Management, Science and Environmental Awareness Sector at the Authority, Ahmed Baharoun, said, “The Authority adopts the (Green Stars) system to evaluate schools participating in the initiative based on their performance, and this will motivate other schools to take a more proactive approach to developing projects and initiatives aimed at preserving the environment.” “And adopting activities that motivate students to be interested in sustainability issues.”

