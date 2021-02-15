The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 162,774 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours, to discover cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with them and isolate them. And it contributed to the detection of 3,123 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of registered cases to 351,895. The Ministry also announced the death of 13 infected cases from the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1027 cases. The Ministry also announced the recovery of 4,892 new cases of those infected with the virus and fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of recovery cases to 336,731 cases.

It also announced the provision of 31 thousand and 604 doses during the past 24 hours, and the total doses that have been provided until yesterday are five million and 86 thousand and 835 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 51.43 doses per 100 people.





