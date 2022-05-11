The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced yesterday that 358,982 new examinations were conducted, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of discovering and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them and isolating them.

She said that the intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 312 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and are subject to the necessary health care. Thus, the total number of registered cases is 901,076.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 264 new cases of people infected with the Corona virus, and their recovery from symptoms of the disease.

Thus, the total number of cured cases is 885 thousand and 35 cases.



