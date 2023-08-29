During the first school day, school administrations in Abu Dhabi were keen to promote sustainability practices in the classroom by providing a series of simple tips centered on sustainability that can be adopted inside and outside the classroom, reflecting the emirate’s schools’ commitment to reduce their environmental footprint after joining the Sustainable Schools Initiative. Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. The teachers urged the students to keep the school free of single-use plastics and encouraged them to adopt eco-friendly patterns through reusable water bottles to reach the goal of zero waste from single-use plastics.

The schools confirmed their application, since the first school day, of the students’ code of conduct, which was circulated to students and their families, in addition to the application of a binding ethical and professional charter for educators and workers in private schools of ethical standards, and it constitutes a basis for determining best practices in ethical and professional behavior, and includes obligating educators not to engage in behavior that contradicts values. Islam in classrooms or workplaces, insulting the values, morals, customs and traditions of Emirati society, appreciating and tolerating other cultures, promoting a climate of tolerance in the school, and wearing appropriate clothing that adheres to the specifications of the official work uniform.

The charter also obliges teachers to maintain a good professional relationship with students, to respect students’ families and the local community, and not to take any disciplinary measures that include physical or psychological punishment or verbal abuse, and educators’ commitment to government laws and regulations, and to stay away from alcoholic beverages, narcotic substances and prohibited drugs, whether by using or possessing them. or falling under its influence, or smoking in the workplace, and using the available property and resources in performing the work efficiently.

Yesterday, 311,936 male and female students in 215 private schools and 38 partnership schools, in addition to students from public schools in the emirate, attended their classes in a successful start to the academic year.

According to school administrations, the first day of the new academic year yesterday witnessed stability in Abu Dhabi schools in all its educational stages, as the student attendance rate ranged between 90 and 95%, while the administrative, teaching and technical bodies fully committed themselves to attendance, and parents accompanied their new children to their schools. The reception halls, classrooms, sports activity halls and learning resources were decorated with colored balloons, and symbolic gifts, juices and sweets were distributed to young students who start their academic year for the first time.

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi indicated that the new academic year witnesses the opening of five new schools, and seven educational partnership schools, with a capacity of 15,000 academic seats in the first year, in order to accommodate the steady and annual increase in the number of students, noting that the new schools are designed according to the latest standards. The appropriate educational environment to provide a high quality educational level.

Smart school buses

Emirates Transport has provided 4,816 school buses to transport 130,000 male and female students in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the new academic year. On the bus, and this is done through a tablet with the transportation and safety supervisor, and the smart system checks the bus electronically through the check the bus button to force the driver to walk the length of the bus from the inside to reach this button in the last seats, which requires the driver to pass through all the seats to exclude the presence of any student He may be asleep on the bus, in addition to the intelligent motion detection system.

School buses are also subject to an electronic monitoring system in terms of speed, excessive use of brakes, rapid drifts on the roads, and others.

