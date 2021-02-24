The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 179,229 new examinations during the past 24 hours, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those who had contact with it and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 3,102 new cases of the virus.

Thus, the total number of registered cases is 378,637 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of 19 people from the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1164 cases.

The Ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all. The Ministry also announced the recovery of 3,814 new cases of people infected with Coronavirus (Covid-19), and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, thus bringing the total number of recovery cases to 370,381 cases.

The Ministry also announced the provision of 93 thousand and 199 doses, during the past 24 hours.

This brings the total of the doses it provided, five million 761 thousand and 463 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution increases to 58.25 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of infections and control the virus.

A dose of the "Covid-19" vaccine, provided by the "health" during the past 24 hours.





