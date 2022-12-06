The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims obligated a pump maintenance company to pay compensation of 310,000 dirhams to a worker for it, for being financially and morally damaged as a result of an injury sustained during work.

The injured worker filed a lawsuit before the court, in which he demanded that a pump maintenance company be obligated to pay him an amount of half a million dirhams in compensation for all the material and moral damages he suffered as a result of his injury while carrying out his daily work tasks, explaining that while he was repairing one of the pumps, and due to the lack of means For the necessary security and safety, the pump fell on him, causing him multiple injuries, including fractures in the thoracic and lumbar spine, as well as multiple fractures in the back ribs.

The court ordered the case of the complainant to the competent medical committee, which indicated in its report that the complainant had suffered a traumatic injury to the chest, which resulted in a fracture of the left ribs from the fifth to the seventh, which is considered a permanent disability estimated at 10% of the total capacity of the chest, as well as a fracture of the transverse spinal protrusion of the third and fourth vertebrae. And the fifth dorsal, which is considered a permanent disability estimated at 10% of the total capacity of the spine, as well as a burst fracture in the second lumbar vertebra, which resulted in a permanent disability estimated at 40% of the total capacity of the spine.

Accordingly, a criminal case was filed in which a judgment was issued condemning the company in its presence and punishing it with a fine of 10 thousand dirhams, and obligating it to pay the complainant an amount of 60 thousand dirhams to a justice government.

As a result of the material and moral damages suffered by the complainant, he filed another lawsuit to demand financial compensation, for the lost earnings and the losses he suffered as a result of the physical injuries, as well as the psychological and moral pain he suffered.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court stated that the injuries suffered by the complainant and the resulting disability and permanent disabilities constitute a violation of his physical integrity, and would reduce his chances of obtaining a job in the future, and that these are material damages for which the complainant is entitled to financial compensation, and that these injuries have resulted in damages The morale of the complainant is represented in the pain he suffered as a result of the surgeries that were performed on him, and his feeling of sadness, grief and heartbreak because he has become disabled and the consequent psychological and moral pain that accompanies him for life, especially since the complainant is still able to work and is 55 years old, stressing that The plaintiff is entitled to compensation for the damages incurred.