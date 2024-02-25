The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a press conference on Sunday, February 25, spoke of the 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers who had died since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the first official toll in several months. He also analyzed the importance of support from the United States in terms of weapons, Europe's position regarding the war with Russia and the summit of the diplomatic channel through the peace summit in Switzerland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the conference 'Ukraine. Year 2024', amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2024. © Valentyn Ogirenko – Reuters