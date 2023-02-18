The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which obligated the owner of a company to pay a worker 250 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages that befell him with a permanent disability in his spine as a result of her negligence in providing means of security and safety within the workplace, noting that The defendant was criminally convicted and fined 10,000 dirhams and obligated to pay the plaintiff an amount of 60,000 dirhams to the government of justice.

In the details, a worker filed a lawsuit in which he requested to oblige the owner of a company to pay him an amount of 500 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages incurred by him, and the legal interest at 9% from the date of the claim until payment, and obligating her to fees and expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees, indicating that during He was at work in the company owned by the defendant, and when he was repairing the pump, it fell on his body, which caused him multiple fractures in the thoracic and lumbar spine, and multiple fractures in the posterior ribs.

That accident arose due to the defendant’s negligence and breach of what was imposed on her by the principles of her profession, and she was convicted under a criminal ruling that punished her with a fine of 10 thousand dirhams and obligated her to pay the plaintiff an amount of 60 thousand dirhams, a government of justice for the injuries he sustained.

The report of the forensic doctor assigned by the court showed that the injuries sustained by the plaintiff resulted in a disability rate of 40% of the total capacity of the spine.

The Court of First Instance in the civil case ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff 250,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages incurred.

The appellant was not satisfied with the ruling and called on the appealed ruling that it is not permissible to combine the blood money or the indemnity and the compensation according to the text of Article (299) of the Civil Transactions Law, while the Court of Appeal indicated that this appeal is not valid, because the judicial decision is that it is permissible for the injured party to claim compensation for the damages. Other material that is not included in the blood money, and that there is no contradiction between that and the text of Article (299) of the Civil Transactions Law.

The court indicated that the final criminal ruling established the case as the conviction of the accused (appellant) of the charge ascribed to her.

The court decided to accept the appeal in form, and in the matter by rejecting it, upholding the appealed judgment, and obliging the appellant to pay the fees and expenses of the appeal.