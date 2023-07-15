Diego Hernandez Benito He is a 31-year-old man and combines two activities in his daily life that are at first sight antagonistic. day is mayor of the municipality of La Matilla, in Spain, and at night he is a DJ.



Hernández told the newspaper The Spanish how is the life of a ruler, the first authority of a population of 73 inhabitants, and one of the stars in festivals like the Boombastic.

Hernández was born in Madrid, where he studied Geography and Territorial Planning. After finishing his degree, he decided to settle in La Matilla, where he only went on vacation since this is his parents’ town. The political bug bit him four years ago and he became mayor and this year he revalidated his position.

“They are the most apt to govern because of all the knowledge they have under their arms about new technologies, digitization and everything that surrounds it,” the mayor replied about his opinion of young people in positions like his.

He added that the great need to “encourage young people to work in town halls” must be “visible”, and thus stop seeing institutions as something out of reach.

In addition to his work as mayor and as a DJ in his personal capacity, Hernández works as a rural innovation agent for other municipalities of the Junta de Castilla y León.

About how he makes sure that time is enough for everything, the young president said that he achieves it “with a lot of discipline and above all, a lot of passion.” However, he revealed that the job that takes up the most time is running the town hall of La Matilla, but stressed that it is a “totally altruistic” job.

