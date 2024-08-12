A 31-year-old woman died after falling from a cliff in front of her partner on Alpe di Succiso, in the Reggio Emilia Apennines. The accident occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, August 10.

The victim’s name was Valentina Fino, she was originally from Bologna and worked as a nurse for the Ant foundation, which treats cancer patients at home.

The 31-year-old and her partner, originally from Carpi, in the province of Modena, were both expert hikers. They were walking along the Barbarossa trail, on the western face of the mountain, a difficult and dangerous route, as also indicated by a CAI (Italian Alpine Club) sign.

Suddenly the woman slipped and fell about 100 meters into a steep ravine. Her partner immediately alerted the rescue services. The Alpine and Speleological Rescue of Emilia-Romagna, the helicopter rescue, the Fire Brigade and the Carabinieri of Ramiseto intervened on the scene.

The rescuers lowered themselves into the ravine with a winch, but once they reached Fino, they could do nothing but confirm his death.

The Ant Foundation has published on social media a message of condolence for the woman’s death: “The news of the sudden passing of Valentina, our very young nurse from the Bologna team, leaves us shocked. The entire Fondazione Ant and our President Raffaella Pannuti join the family in this moment of grief”, reads the post, also shared by the Order of Nurses of Bologna.

Two hours before she fell off the cliff and died, the 31-year-old had posted a video of her hike on social media. What was supposed to be a carefree day trip soon turned into a tragedy.

