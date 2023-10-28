It is speculated that the 31-year-old mother first ended the lives of her 5-year-old twins: she jumped from a bridge

Tragic news that has already gone around the world. A 31 year old mother she took her own life by jumping from a bridge, shortly after the rescuers found her twins now lifeless in the bed of the family home. The investigations are still ongoing, but it would already seem clear that this is a case of murder-suicide.

The story comes from the United States, but it has already torn the hearts of the entire world. It is not clear what exactly happened, the 31-year-old mother had a temporary job, she earned little and the family situation was not the best. The rescuers found little food inside the house, the rooms had the little furniture necessary for sleeping and washing. Last Friday morning, the woman was seen drive towards Lake Oviedo, Florida. A witness alerted the police after seeing her get out of her vehicle and jump off the bridge.

The sad discovery after the 31-year-old mother’s gesture

When the rescuers arrived, for the mother there was nothing left to do. The worst news came shortly after, the investigators went to the woman’s home and found hers 5 year old twins now lifeless in bed. No signs of violence on the body of the minors, we will have to wait for the autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. For now, there is talk of an extreme gesture on the mother’s part. A life of suffering that probably led her to make the tragic decision. Take her life from her little girls and then be done with it.

That house had been provided to the family by an association that helps people in need. The children’s grandmother said that her daughter had fallen into one state of depression due to the economic situation. But in the last period she seemed to have found serenity again, she never would have imagined that she would have achieved it make such a gesture.

That same day, the 31-year-old had tried to call the mother and grandmother of her twins, but he had received no response. She hadn’t heard the phone ring. Maybe she was looking for help, a reason not to make that decision. It’s not clear what was going through her head, it will be the investigations shed light on the whole affair.