The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi warned of 31 signs and indicators that indicate that people are abusing narcotic substances and psychotropic substances, including 15 behavioral indicators, 10 physical indicators, in addition to six environmental indicators. It divided narcotic substances into seven categories, noting that the general effects resulting from narcotic substance abuse include 27 damages to physical, psychological, social and economic health. This was stated in the parents’ guide to drug prevention that the department published on its official website.

In detail, the behavioral indicators included in the guide included sudden changes in friends, sudden decline in academic achievement, lying and evasive behavior, sudden mood swings ranging from joy to depression, exaggeration in reaction to moderate criticism or simple requests, using justifications instead of taking responsibility for actions, and creating… Always making excuses for personal mistakes, marked lack of self-discipline, extreme anxiety and fear, compulsive behavior, unjustified requests for money, or constant complaining about not having enough money, change in sleep patterns, hostile or argumentative attitudes, sudden loss of interest in family activities, staying up for long periods outside Home, in addition to receiving phone calls alone and using encrypted terms and symbols.

The physical indicators included abnormally pale skin, frequent illness, sudden weight loss, constant fatigue, lack of vitality and activity, loss of appetite and extreme thirst, loss of short-term memory, runny nose for no reason, red eyes and dilated pupils, and abnormal eye movements. Minutes, seizures, dizziness, tremors, significant changes in appetite, in addition to changes in speech patterns (speaking quickly, slowly, or unsteadily, and stuttering). Environmental indicators also showed the presence of tools related to the use of narcotic substances (needles, tin, and spoons), and unusual odors in clothing. Or shortness of breath, unusual packaging, medications unfamiliar to the family, loss of money and valuables.

The guide indicated that the general signs resulting from the abuse of narcotic substances include physical, psychological, social and economic effects, as the physical health effects include heart disorders, blood pressure disorders, digestive system disorders, loss of appetite, chronic headaches, physical and nervous stress, general weakness and emaciation, and infection with the hepatitis virus. , infection with the immunodeficiency virus, damage to the liver and kidneys, chronic lung infections, epileptic seizures and mental seizures, in addition to sudden death, while the mental health effects include sleep disorders, delusions, auditory, visual and sensory hallucinations, schizotypal personality disorders, anxiety, depression, stress, and logical thinking disorders. Sensory perception, poor concentration and attention, introversion and isolation, unstable emotions and feelings, and suicidal tendencies.

The social effects also include the spread of crimes, including crimes of abuse, murder, and theft, the disintegration of families, a high unemployment rate, isolation from society, a lack of responsibility, and a bad role model for children and others. The evidence indicated that the economic effects appear in weak individual productivity, the financial burdens resulting from combating narcotic substances, treating addiction and its associated diseases, and the depletion of funds as a result of spending large sums of money to purchase narcotic substances.

The guide divided narcotic substances into seven categories, including new drugs, solvents and volatile substances, opiates, stimulants and stimulants of the nervous system, cannabis and its derivatives, sedatives, hypnotics and depressants of the nervous system, in addition to hallucinogens.

The guide warned of the existence of false and common beliefs in society about the use of narcotic substances, most notably that consuming narcotic substances relieves you of feelings of anxiety and tension and gives you a feeling of happiness, and that consuming narcotic substances increases the ability to focus and creativity, and improves mental health. The ability to remember, doubles physical ability and contributes to work. For long periods, taking tranquilizers is less dangerous than other narcotic substances, and that the user can stop at any time he wants, and that drugs do not cause permanent harm to the body, in addition to the fact that taking them over long periods does not cause addiction.

Reasons for abuse

The causes that lead to the abuse of narcotic substances and psychotropic substances are divided into individual, family, and societal causes. Individual causes include weak religious and moral conscience, the role of bad companions, imitation, or curiosity, incorrect belief about the effects resulting from abuse, free time and feeling bored, and weak life skills. To deal with stress positively.

While family reasons included problems between parents, or between parents and children, cruelty to children or excessive pampering, lack of clear and fixed controls and laws in the event of mistakes, and weak family skills, such as communication and dialogue skills with children, while societal reasons included lack of awareness. Laws and legislation related to narcotic substances, the weakness of values ​​that reject narcotic substance abuse in society, and the negative role of the media in spreading incorrect beliefs about narcotic substance abuse.

• 15 behavioral indicators, 10 physical indicators, and 6 environmental indicators.

• Physical indicators included abnormally pale skin, frequent illness, sudden weight loss, constant fatigue, lack of vitality and activity, and loss of appetite and thirst.