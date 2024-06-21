The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has prohibited private sector establishments from employing and training students during vacations in 31 types of hazardous work and professions, including working underground in mines and quarries and all work related to the extraction of metals and stones, working in furnaces for smelting metal materials, and bakery ovens, in addition to… Oil and cement refining plants, ice and refrigeration plants, and oxy-acetylene and electrolytic welding.

It has set administrative and professional obligations for establishments and employers that wish to train and employ a student, the most important of which is not to train or employ him at night in industrial projects, and that the maximum actual working hours for a student be six hours a day, interspersed with one or more periods of rest.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the laws of the UAE allow citizen students and resident expatriates aged 15 years and above to work and receive training in private sector establishments, provided that a contract is written explaining the nature of the work and any other related matters, stressing that the federal law Regarding the regulation of labor relations, it is prohibited to employ minors of both sexes before completing the age of 15, and the Ministry does not grant work permits to any minor under this age.

The Ministry has specified six administrative and professional obligations for establishments and employers that wish to train or employ a juvenile student during academic leave, including not training or employing him at night in industrial projects (night means a period of no less than 12 consecutive hours from eight in the evening until six in the morning). The maximum actual working hours for a juvenile student should be six hours a day, interspersed with one or more periods for rest, eating, or prayer (not less than an hour in total). This period or periods are determined so that the student does not work more than four consecutive hours, adding If a student’s working hours include a rehabilitation or training period, they are counted among his working hours. In all cases, a juvenile student may not remain in the workplace or training for more than seven consecutive hours.

According to the Ministry, the list of six obligations for student employment included not assigning a juvenile student to work overtime under any circumstances, as he may not be kept in the workplace after his scheduled appointments, and he may not be trained or employed on rest days, and the necessity of training a juvenile student on how to use safety means. And occupational health, and monitoring its application, while providing a working environment or training for all workers, taking into account the circumstances of the event.

The obligations also included the necessity of informing those who have guardianship or guardianship over the student of any illness, absence, or behavior that he does during work or training hours that requires knowledge of it, and finally the obligation not to train juvenile students or employ them in any of the prohibited jobs, which the Ministry summarized in 31 A type of work, including: work underground in mines and quarries and all work related to the extraction of metals and stones, work in furnaces prepared for melting metal materials or refining and ripening them, petroleum refineries, work in front of ovens in bakeries, cement factories, ice and refrigeration factories, and silvering of mirrors by means of Mercury, the manufacture of firecrackers and related works, melting and maturing glass, and welding with oxygen, acetylene and electricity.

The list also included painting with doco, processing, preparing or storing ash containing lead, extracting silver from lead, manufacturing tin and metal compounds containing more than 10% lead, and manufacturing lead monoxide (golden mercury) or yellow lead oxide and lead dioxide (sulfone). ), lead carbonate, lead orange oxide, lead sulfate, chromate, and lead sulfate, and Al-Marj and Al-Ain operations in the manufacture or repair of electric batteries, cleaning workshops in which hazardous work is practiced, managing or monitoring moving machines or repairing or cleaning them while they are being operated, asphalt manufacturing, and the road oil juice industry. Mechanical, fertilizer manufacturing, or working in its warehouses or in mineral acid and chemical harvesting plants.

The list of occupational prohibitions included working in tanneries, skinning animals, cutting them, scalding them, and melting their fat, making rubber, working in filling cylinders with compressed gases, loading and unloading goods at docks, docks, ports, and warehouses, transporting passengers by land or in internal waters, and making charcoal from animal bones ( In addition to the process of sorting bones before burning them), bleaching, dyeing and printing textile operations, working as hosts in amusement parks, working in bars, and carrying, pulling or pushing weights.

Experience certificate

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stressed the importance of the commitment of establishments that train and employ students during vacations, to grant each student an experience certificate at the end of his training or employment period for the training or work he performed, which includes an evaluation of his performance during that period. She explained that she has the right to grant some benefits to establishments that achieve outstanding results in training or employing citizen students, noting that any establishment may employ students who have reached the age of 15, during their academic vacations, for a period not exceeding three months at a time, except in Cases that are excluded by a decision of the Minister or his authorized representative, provided that, in all cases, a contract is written stating the nature of the work, its duration, the student’s wage, the time of his weekly rest, and the number of daily working hours.

• It is prohibited to assign a student to work overtime under any circumstances, and he may not be trained or employed on rest days.