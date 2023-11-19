Gaza Ministry of Health spokesman Medhat Abbas confirmed to the Associated Press by phone that the evacuation took place on Sunday, without going into details.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement: “Ambulance crews, coordinated by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), were able to evacuate 31 premature infants to Al-Shifa Hospital.”

He added: “They were transported by Red Crescent ambulances to the south, in preparation for their transfer to the Emirates Hospital in Rafah.”

The fate of premature babies at Al-Shifa Hospital gained global attention, after photos were published showing doctors trying to keep them warm.

Power outages shut down incubators and other equipment, and food, water and medical supplies ran out as Israeli forces surrounded the hospital.

Earlier, the World Health Organization, which led the mission, said that its team was able to tour inside Al-Shifa Hospital for an hour after about 2,500 displaced people, patients and employees left the hospital on Saturday morning.

The organization also stated that “the patients and medical personnel who spoke to us were terrified for their safety and health, and requested evacuation,” describing Al-Shifa Hospital as a “death zone.”

Israel says that Hamas maintains a command center inside and under Al-Shifa Hospital, and has portrayed the hospital as a main target in its war, while Hamas and hospital workers deny these accusations.