The 2024-2025 season of Premier League starts this Friday (16.Aug.2024), with 31% of clubs having the Adidas as a supplier of sports equipment. Among the 20 teams in the competition, 6 are supplied by the German brand. The clubs that wear Adidas are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Fulham, Leicester, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

In addition to Adidas, other brands also have a significant presence in the championship. Umbro supplies kits to 4 clubs: AFC Bournemouth, Brentford FC, Ipswich Town FC and West Ham. Nike sponsors 4 teams: Brighton & Hove Albion FC, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham. Puma dresses 2 clubs: Manchester City and Southampton. Macron and Castore supply equipment to Crystal Palace and Everton, respectively. Wolverhampton Wanderers, in turn, are sponsored by the brand Sudu.

History

Adidas has a long history of partnering with clubs in the Premier League and other European leagues. The German brand has always sought to partner with clubs with large fan bases and tradition. It currently sponsors 6 clubs in the English league, including Manchester United, with whom it has had a partnership since the 2015-2016 season.

Nike, another giant in the industry, also has a strong presence in the Premier League. It currently dresses 4 clubs, including Liverpool since the 2020-2021 season, one of the most successful teams in the history of English football.

On the other hand, Umbro, a British brand, has deep roots in English football. Although its influence has waned over the years, it is still the supplier of sports equipment to four Premier League clubs, including West Ham since 2015. Puma, which is a relatively new brand in the league compared to Nike and Adidas, has invested heavily in partnerships, such as its deal with Manchester City, one of the most valuable clubs in the world, since 2019.

Macron and Castore are smaller brands in terms of global presence, but they are growing. Macron, an Italian brand, has been expanding its presence in European football, focusing on mid-sized clubs. Castore, a newer brand on the market, stands out for its innovation and technology in sports equipment, focusing on clubs that want to differentiate themselves in this aspect.