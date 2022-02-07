Ben Simmons he continues in his ironclad position of never playing for the 76ers again. The criticism leveled by Embiid, player, and Rivers, coach, after a poor performance by the Australian in the tie for playoffs in which they were eliminated last season (Atlanta Hawks was the rival), they have made him, according to his words, “not being mentally prepared” to play matches with them again. He doesn’t even train with his teammates. He was in some preseason sessions, half forced by his collaborators before the threat that he would be fined if he did not show up, but his attitude was far from that of a professional and he himself decided to leave again. The house in Moorestown, New Jersey, which he had put up for sale thinking that the transfer to another franchise was done, is his refuge. The situation has not been unlocked, the market is going to close soon and the Sixers’ haste has turned into coldness to assess the most valuable option.

Ramona Shelburne (ESPN) has spoken with the environment to find out how Ben’s life unfolds as he unlocks this bitter tug of war with the team that gave him the opportunity to enter the NBA as No. 1 in 2016. A recommendable piece in which the version of the player and his relatives.

the of melbourne he has been working out in gyms open to the public and playing friendly matches against local players. Now, tightening the screws a little more, he has once again used the Sixers’ facilities to stay in shape. With this he intends to reactivate the transfer rumors that will get him out of there, a Philadelphia in which Morey has not yet found a satisfactory deal for the one who, without a doubt, is the second best player on the team and a point guard at the All level. -Star who is losing his moment of physical maturity in a mental fight from which he cannot escape for now.

Ben continues to be sanctioned with fines for not showing up for team training or scheduled games. He hasn’t played all season. The account continues to grow. Every game he doesn’t go to is $360,000. He has only received once this season, the first check (25% of the total salary, which is 33 million). At the moment he has 19 million in fines and the total could reach 31 million if he does not step on the Wells Fargo Center in the remainder of the course.

the of Australia He has left as a detail to consider returning to the city and partially integrating into the franchise even if he continues to be fined, but the positions are not close in this regard. The Sixers see these steps as mandatory and ask for more, that he return to the games so that his market value grows again and a possible transfer closes with better options for, above all, the team with which he renewed only two years ago.

Rich Paul, his representative and that of other stars such as LeBron, Davis or Draymond Green, insists that Ben Simmons’ decision is not economic. “We don’t give a shit about money”, is quoted in that information from an anonymous source. But the player, who sees his bank account going down, tries to make slight gestures so that the team reacts and agrees to transfer him.