31 people were injured in an accident with a roller coaster at the German amusement park Legoland this afternoon. Sixteen of them had to be taken to hospital, one of them was seriously injured. That writes the newspaper picture .

Among the victims are about ten children and twenty adults. The accident happened on the station section of the Fire Dragon roller coaster at the amusement park in Günzburg, in the German state of Bavaria. A cart suddenly braked hard in a place where it normally wouldn’t, after which another car drove into it. According to the amusement park, it is an attraction that can reach a maximum speed of 29 kilometers per hour.

Immediately after the accident, all available rescue teams from the amusement park were deployed. They helped, among other things, to lower the occupants of the carts from a great height. Many emergency services also came to Legoland. According to a police spokesperson, most of those involved suffered minor injuries such as bruises and scrapes. “It is fortunate that no wagons were derailed,” said a police spokesman at picture. See also Nadal's plan

Several trauma helicopters came to the accident. © AP



A Legoland spokesperson could not yet say how the accident could have happened. The amusement park will remain open today.

Second accident in a week

It is the second accident in a German amusement park in just a week. Last Saturday, a woman was killed when she fell from a roller coaster at a wildlife and recreation park in Klotten, in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate.





