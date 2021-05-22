Marrakesh (Al-Ittihad)

Marrakech Racecourse in the Kingdom of Morocco hosts three races this afternoon, led by the Cup of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Cup of His Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak «Mother of the Nation», and the Al Wathba Cup race by Stallions.

The races are held under the auspices of the racing festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as part of the purebred Arabian horse wedding, which attracts 31 horses, on the UAE Day – Abu Dhabi.

The organization of the festival comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The “reception” of the Sees farm, under the supervision of Rashidi Hasnaoui, and under the leadership of Abdel Rahim Fadel, is seeking to win the Zayed Cup “lists” for a distance of 1900 meters, the prize money of which is 320,000 Moroccan dirhams, and 11 horses aged 4 years and over participate in it.

Among the strongest candidates for the title “Marakani Fall” for the Fall Farm, under the supervision of Fatemi Isharti, and the leadership of Khaled Iba, and “Basmoun” by Tariq Mansour, under the supervision of the same owner, and the leadership of Saeed Mahdi, and “Tabarak al-Buraq” by Talsi Mounir, under the supervision of Samir Fannan, and the leadership of Omar Lajal.

And participate in the 1900-meter “Mother of the Nation” Cup, the prize of which is 160,000 Moroccan dirhams, 15 horses aged four years and over, headed by “Khater Bozenika” by Khaled Bayad, under the supervision of Tibary Addyaf, and led by Aziz Bayd.

The title is also competing for the title “Yogurta Zemor” by Fahd Saleh Al-Sirri, under the supervision of Abdul Qadir Zanoun, and the leadership of Omar Lajal, and “Bahi Atlas” by Omar Desawi, under the supervision of Khaled Fadel, and the leadership of the Knight Abdul Rahim Fadel.

And in the Al Wathba Stallions Cup, with the participation of 5 horses, the strong horse «Riski Fall» aspires to the Fall Farm, under the supervision of Fatemi Icharti, and led by Khaled Iba, to win the title of the Wathba Stallions Cup for a distance of 1600 meters, whose prize is 70,000 dirhams, and is intended for horses at the age of three years only.

He is also competing with Kamal Desawi’s “Adeem Atlas”, under the supervision of Muhammad al-Murtaki, and the leadership of Rashid Aminay, and “Arams de Jeon” by Youssef Hour, under the supervision of Mohsen Oldabou, and the leadership of Omar Lakjal.

On the other hand, Capnelli Racecourse in the Italian capital, Rome, hosts the Stallion Cup 1600 meters, with a prize of 11,000 euros, with the participation of 4 purebred Arabian horses at the age of three years only, led by «Anoi Doc» led by Antonio Friso.

He is competing for the “first” title, led by Mario Sana, and “Schlafert” led by Samuel Diana, and “Dorjac Bien” led by Francisco Dettori.