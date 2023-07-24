On July 23, Lieutenant General Andriy Mordvichev, commander of the “Center” grouping of troops, said that Russian servicemen had captured 31 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in a day.

“I’ll tell you that just yesterday we took 31 prisoners. Someone surrenders (himself. – Ed.), Someone as a result of hostilities. But in the forest it comes to the point of absurdity. They take them out, throw them at the points, they say: “Guys, go in that direction. You will be met there, ”he said in an interview for Solovyov Live.

As Mordvichev noted, the captured Ukrainian militants are surprised by the fact that they are not tortured in Russia. According to him, this is connected with the work of Kyiv propaganda, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are frightened by “incredible torture and bullying.” The lieutenant general pointed out that the prisoners, after returning, were driven back into the trenches. In this regard, some militants ask not to return them to Ukraine during the exchange.

Mordvichev stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not take into account their people, so the death toll among Ukrainian militants exceeds the losses of the Russian side.

Earlier, on July 21, US Armed Forces Colonel, former Pentagon adviser Douglas McGregor said that the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was on the verge of mass desertion and disobedience of ordinary soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the orders of the command.

The day before, a retired NATO officer, Stavros Atlamazoglou, said that the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are losing positions to the Russian army, contrary to Kyiv’s plans for a counteroffensive.

On July 19, U.S. Special Forces veteran Eric Kramer, who is currently in Kyiv to train Ukrainian soldiers, admitted that Ukrainian military casualties are staggering. The US military also doubts that Ukrainian troops will ever be able to “fully stand on their own feet.”

On July 18, the Pentagon pointed to the places of the main losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the counteroffensive. Thus, the Ukrainian army suffers losses mainly in minefields, despite the active supply of mine-clearing equipment by the West to Kyiv.

Prior to that, on July 15, Colonel McGregor of the US Armed Forces said that Zelensky was trying to hide that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had lost 26,000 people during the counteroffensive. McGregor noted that, in his opinion, only the participation of a third party in the conflict can save Zelensky from the current situation.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

