His Excellency Khaled Mohammed Belama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, witnessed the graduation ceremony of 31 nationals who participated in the Advanced Executive Certificate Program for Risk-Based Supervision Specialists.

During the ceremony, His Excellency handed the graduates accredited certificates for passing the precautionary course of the aforementioned certificate, which focused on pioneering methods and techniques for risk management, requirements for regulating the financial sector, and best control practices. The executive certificate program was developed and designed in cooperation with the Irish Banking Institute, which is recognized by University College Dublin, which is a leading educational institution in many disciplines in the banking field.

The Central Bank, within the framework of its vision to be among the best central banks in the world, launched the Risk-Based Supervision Specialists Program in January of 2021, with the aim of qualifying inspectors and supervisors, informing them of best practices and providing them with knowledge that enables them to identify potential risks, to reduce their repercussions on The financial system in the country, in order to enhance financial stability.

As a continuation of the first program that was launched in March 2022, the Central Bank launched the second phase of the program, which aims to develop the technical capabilities of graduates by using the skills acquired during the precautionary course.

Within the framework of the professional development program and strengthening the capabilities of Central Bank supervisors, who assume the functions of monitoring and supervising licensed financial institutions, it was announced during the ceremony, and in cooperation with the Irish Banking Institute, the launch of a new course specialized in market behavior risks, within the Advanced Executive Certificate Program.

His Excellency Khaled Mohammed Balama, Governor of the UAE Central Bank, said: “Honoring the graduates reflects the Central Bank’s priorities, foremost of which is the development and training of national cadres to implement best practices in the field of supervision and control of financial institutions, especially those related to developing the capabilities, skills and expertise of supervisors and inspectors of licensed financial institutions.” In order to achieve the country’s aspirations and consolidate its position as an advanced global financial center.