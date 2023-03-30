a ferry which carried about 250 passengers and crew it burned in the southern Philippines, leaving a balance of at least 31 people dead and 23 injured. The incident occurred at midnight on Wednesday near the island of Basilan, in the southern region of the country.

According to Provincial Governor Jim Hataman, many of the passengers jumped into the water to save their lives in the midst of the chaos caused by the fire. They were rescued by the coast guard, the Navy, another ferry and local fishermen. Search and rescue efforts continue as there are still seven people missing.

Remains of the MV Lady Mary Joy 3

The ferry, identified as MV Lady Mary Joy 3, left the port city of Zamboanga for the town of Jolo in Sulu province. She was towed to the Basilan coast, where authorities found the bodies of 18 people in an economic zone of the cabin passenger.

Hataman claimed that these victims “perished on board due to the fire” and that an investigation is underway to determine if there were more passengers than the ship’s documentation indicated.

Maritime accidents are common in the Philippines due to weather conditions, lack of boat maintenance, excess passengers, and non-compliance with safety regulations.

One of the worst maritime disasters in the world occurred in the country in December 1987, when the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a tanker, leaving more than 4,300 people dead.

The fire on the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 ferry adds to the list of maritime tragedies that have rocked the Philippines in recent decades. The attention of the authorities is now focused on the rescue efforts and on the investigations to determine the causes of the accident.

With information from AP