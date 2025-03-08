In an NBA that has only been eyes for Los Angeles for a month, a city that welcomes the phenomenon led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James, a serbian with a good -looking, horsepower and introverted character begins year after … year to turn Denver into the World Basketball epicenter. Statement that makes more sense after Nikola Jokicin the early hours of Saturday, sign a statistical sheet before the PHoenix Suns never seen in the League: 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists. Of course, the Colorado took the game, 141-149 with extension included, after such feat.

Jokic, 30, champion in 2023 and appointed best player of the regular season in 2021, 2022 and 2024, same MVP as legends as Magic Johnson either Larry Birdonce again showed his indifference when journalists, crazy, asked him about what had been one of the most spectacular actions in history. «I will probably remember all my life, but it’s just a game. I don’t know what to say, to be honest. When my career ends and I see it from my sofa, I can say that I did a good encounter, ”acknowledged the shadow.

31 Points.

21 rebounds.

22 Assists. The First-Vaver 30+ PT, 20+ Reb, 20+ AST GAME IN NBA HISTORY Nikola Jokić is Truly Subject Special. pic.twitter.com/i982bzepif – NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2025

Nadia had reached 30 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a meeting; No pivot had given 22 basket passes; Only LeBron has achieved as many double triples of 30 points as the Balkan. If it were any other player, the press would be speaking during eons of what was achieved by Jokicbut the Serbian, considered almost unanimously as the best player in the world, has turned the impossible into routine. «These things are supposed to happen (…). I think I did nothing special. It just seemed that everything was going well and was in tune.

Without a polished physicist, much less, although with a privileged brain, absolute genius, the ‘Joker’ has little to do in his career in the United States beyond trying to get some more ring for his beloved Nuggets. Without going any further, when this campaign will end, except surprise, in the third player in the story to end average double digits at points, rebounds and assists. He did it Oscar Robertson In 1962, Russel Westbrook In 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, and Jokic will do it in 2025, as it averages 28.9 goals, 12.9 captures and 10.6 basket passes. The incredible thing is that the previous two were bases, while the Balkan is a pivot of 211 centimeters.

It seems that the NBA is for him a job, one that likes it a lot and is very good. However, Jokic gives off to be more interested in giving great joy to Serbia In international tournaments before retiring. He was runner -up in the world in 2023, bronze in the Olympic Paris Games And the 2025 Eurobasket is presented as an ideal opportunity for the country of ancient Yugoslavia to reach an elusive gold from the 2002 World Cup. With Jokic on his side, everything seems possible.