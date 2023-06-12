During the PC Gaming Show, the Batterystaple Games team presented a new trailer for 30XXrevealing the release date of the final version on PCs and Nintendo Switches: The August 9, 2023.

Inspired by the Mega Man series, 30XX combines the crisp controls and smooth movement of action platformers with the replayability of roguelites, all topped off with two-player co-op.

“30XX combines the crisp controls and smooth movement you love from action platformers like Mega Man X, the replayability of a modern Roguelite (Binding of Isaac, Enter the Gungeon, Dead Cells, etc.), and co-op into one great package.”

“Awakened after a thousand years to find the world that needed you is no more, changed irreversibly by the advent of the Synthetic Mind and a human race that has lost the will to aim high. Explore the lush green prison that it has become our world and you fight to save what’s left of it.”

“Rise. Fight. Fall. Adapt. There is sublime meaning in this endless cycle, somewhere, buried deep.”

The PC Gaming Show is the summer event organized by PC Gamer with lots of news for PC players and more, given that many of the games shown will also arrive on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo platforms. You will find all the announcements and news of this and all the other summer events in our hub of the Multiplayer.it Summer of Games 2023.