Planned economy and travel ban on the one hand, social market economy and Interrail adventure on the other. The very different experiences still have an impact decades after the end of the GDR. This creates different attitudes in East and West.

30 years of German unity: And East and West seem to grow closer together, says the new annual report of the federal government. However, there is still some catching up to do in some areas.

Zon October 3, 2020, Google will celebrate the 30th day of German unity with a black-red-gold doodle.

The feeling of foreignness between East and West Germans has decreased significantly 30 years after reunification. But it still hasn’t completely disappeared. This may also have something to do with the fact that the influence of the East German political system, which fell in 1989, continues to have an impact today. This is what a group of scientists found in an anthology entitled “Precarious Cohesion”, which will appear next week.

In surveys over several years, the researchers found that the socio-political attitudes of younger Germans who grew up in the east and later moved to the west of Germany differ less from the attitudes of people from the old FRG than they did in Germany is the case with the East Germans who stayed in the East.

also read 30 years of German unity

According to the findings of sociologists and psychologists, however, migrants to the West are still more inclined than other people in West Germany to adopt authoritarian positions and also strangle with some of the principles of democracy.

An example: In surveys, around three quarters of all respondents who grew up in the West “did not agree” with the sentence “Under certain circumstances a dictatorship is the better form of government”. Of the East Germans who still live in the East today, around 55 percent rejected this statement in this clarity. For people with Eastern youth living in the West, the value was just over 60 percent.

The situation was similar with the question of tougher penalties for offenders, which is regarded as an indicator of authoritarian attitudes. While around 35 percent of those who grew up in the West fully supported this demand, it was around 55 percent among East Germans. Here too, the Germans who had moved west found themselves with their attitude in the middle.

also read

To this day, more people in the West than in the East are in favor of the traditional distribution of roles between men and women. Here, too, the GDR has an effect, in which the employment of women was a matter of course.

Overall, according to the authors, socialization in the East leads to a “characteristic mixture of ‘progressive’ and ‘reactionary’ attitudes”. This could possibly explain the “often encountered simultaneous closeness of many East Germans to the left and to the AfD – and the seemingly effortless transition” from one party to the other.

The skepticism of many East Germans towards migration is explained by Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU), who was Minister of the Interior in 1990, also with injuries from various experiences with reunification and its consequences. “In this mood, resentment towards people from other parts of the world can be more easily mobilized, because you were practically not used to immigration of this kind,” he said in an interview with the Funke media group.

also read

So far there is little sociological data on the so-called Wessis in the east, also occasionally called “Wossis” by the ancestral residents. According to the sociologists, however, there is a tendency to establish that this group is overall “more educated, more cosmopolitan, more tolerant, more open-minded, more political, richer, more privileged and greener” than the “Ossis” who stayed at home. This is probably also the reason why they “are ascribed the role of a favorite enemy in the rhetoric of the right-wing extremists”.

30th Day of German Unity: Emigration from the East from 1990 to 2017

While in 1991 around 26 percent of citizens on both sides agreed that people in the other part of Germany were “more foreign to them than citizens of other countries”, in 2018 around 16 percent of people in East and West saw it that way.

Between 1990 and 2017, the East experienced a dramatic population loss. According to the Federal Institute for Population Research, 3.9 million people moved from the east to the west of Germany during this period. During the same period, around 2.7 million people came from the West to the East, including many civil servants at first, and students later.

also read

That has changed since 2017. The migration balance to the east has even been slightly positive since then. This is due, among other things, to native “Ossis” who are older and are now moving to their old homeland with their savings, but also to students who are drawn to university cities such as Jena or Leipzig.

From the point of view of sociologists, a problem to this day is the surplus of men in some circles in the East, which is explained by the higher mobility of young women. According to the Federal Institute, there are regions in the Altmark, southern Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and northern Thuringia in which there are around 120 men for every 100 women.