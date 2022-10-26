After the release of A Plague Tale: Requiem Y Gotham Knights, many gamers have complained about the fact that these two titles only run at 30fps, and do not give the opportunity to play at 60fps. Although many would argue that these are just the exceptions of this generation, a new report would indicate that they are not, and 30fps would actually become a console standard in the future.

According to Richard Leadbetter, technology editor and director of Digital Foundry, he shared an article where he points out that, due to how demanding several games have become, meeting 60fps and offering 4k resolution, ray-tracing, and a number of visual enhancements, will become rare in the future.

Leadbetter mentions that engines like Unreal Engine 5 offer a huge amount of tools for lighting, physics, and much more. Nevertheless, they consume a lot of the CPU. Here is the example of The Matrix Awakens, a demo of the Epic Games engine, which looks amazing, but runs at less than 30fps. Thus, all those who decide to make use of all this potential will surely not be able to offer 60fps. This was what he commented:

“As cross-generation malaise gives way to titles that only tackle current consoles, we should expect to see fewer titles running at 60 frames per second; it is unavoidable. 60 fps is no longer a given, it becomes a design element that developers need to work and plan more diligently.

In the case of Gotham Knights30fps seems to be a case where the developers failed to fully optimize the game, but with A Plague Tale: Requiem we can better see the perspective presented by Leadbetter. So why have we seen multiple games support 60fps? Well, the publisher of Digital Foundry points out that this is because titles like Horizon Forbidden West also reached the last generation.

By using hardware that is not as powerful as today’s, developers do not have at their disposal some of the heavier tools that we find today. Thus, the CPU is not demanded as much and, as a result, 60fps is a possibility.. While Leadbetter sees 30fps as the standard in the future, he has also pointed out that 40fps could become a valid option.

Leadbetter makes a clear distinction between frame-rate and frame-time, where the amount that passes between each frame decreases as the number of frames per second increases. However, there comes a point where the difference is not so noticeable, so 40fps is becoming a much more valid option as screens with 120 Hz they become more and more common.

At the end of the day, the final decision rests in the hands of the developers, and the focus of their games. While 60fps is welcome whenever possible, once all of the Unreal Engine 5 tools are available, the time will come to decide what is worth implementing and what is not. In related topics, you can check our review of Gotham Knights here. Similarly, this is our review of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Editor’s Note:

If I’m given a choice between 30fps and 60fps, I’m going to choose the best option for the type of experience and screen I have. While it’s true that the larger number can have its benefits, at the end of the day, I’m not going to die if my game has a couple of crashes.

Via: Eurogamer