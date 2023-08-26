Yesterday, the National Elections Committee announced the preliminary list of candidates for membership of the Federal National Council 2023 in all emirates of the country, after the end of the candidate registration phase, which lasted for four days, during the period 15-18 of this month of August.

The total number of candidates on the preliminary list for the Federal National Council elections was 309, distributed over the Emirates, with 118 candidates in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, 57 candidates in the Emirate of Dubai, 50 candidates in the Emirate of Sharjah, 21 candidates in the Emirate of Ajman, 34 candidates in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and 14 candidates. in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and 15 candidates in the Emirate of Fujairah.

Emirati women continue their active participation in the process of the Federal National Council elections during the fifth electoral cycle. The initial list of candidates included 128 female candidates, or 41% of the total number of candidates, distributed over the Emirates, with 54 in Abu Dhabi, 27 in Dubai, 19 in Sharjah, 12 in Ajman, 5 in Ras Al Khaimah, 5 in Umm Al Quwain, and 6 in Fujairah. The initial list of candidates included 181 male candidates, or 59% of the total number of candidates, distributed over the Emirates, with 64 in Abu Dhabi, 30 in Dubai, 31 in Sharjah, 9 in Ajman, 29 in Ras Al Khaimah, 9 in Umm Al Quwain, and 9 in Fujairah.

The preliminary list of candidates in all emirates of the country witnessed the nomination of 36 young people from the age group of 25 to 35 years, representing 11.65% of the total number of candidates.

The Emirati youth’s eagerness to run in the National Council elections reflects the leadership’s view of the citizen youth as a pillar of the comprehensive and sustainable development witnessed by the country, and that they are a major tributary for consolidating the approach to enhancing political participation adopted by the UAE.

While the number of candidates in the preliminary list of candidates for membership of the Federal National Council in all emirates of the country, from the age group over 36 years, reached 273 candidates, or 88.35% of the total number of candidates.

