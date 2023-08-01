The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, through the Public Health Department, achieved high and distinguished achievement rates during the first half of this year, as it completed the processing of 309 thousand and 903 carcasses during the first half of this year.

The Shahama automated slaughterhouse prepared 92,525 carcasses, the Al Wathba automated slaughterhouse 20,866 carcasses, the Abu Dhabi automated slaughterhouse 76,472 carcasses, and the Bani Yas slaughterhouse 120 thousand and 40 carcasses.

The Public Health Department also carried out, for the same period, 73 thousand and 95 control inspection campaigns on all facilities falling within the jurisdiction of the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, including: 37 thousand and 250 visits to beauty and personal care centers, 11 thousand and 473 visits to repair and maintenance workshops, and 8675 visits to laundry and ironing facilities. 9,969 visits to toilets and building control, and 4,240 visits to games halls and children’s entertainment centers.

It also completed during the first half of this year the requirements for accrediting the food safety system (ISO 22000), and held standard meetings with a number of national and regional institutions, including the reception of a delegation from the Omani Dhofar Municipality, who was briefed on the services of Abu Dhabi slaughterhouses.

The municipality confirmed that the monitoring and inspection campaigns worked to establish health awareness among the community, adhere to the best practices of international standards in the field of inspection and control, and implement laws and regulations that protect community members and enhance their public health, through a tight and continuous inspection and control plan that targeted facilities. Service directly related to community health and safety.