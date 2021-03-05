The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 242,742 new examinations, yesterday, in line with a plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those who had contact with it and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 3,072 new cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 405 thousand and 277 cases.

الوزارة The Ministry also announced the death of 10 people from the repercussions of the injury, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1296 cases.

The Ministry expressed its condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,026 new cases of people infected with Coronavirus (Covid-19), and their recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of cured cases is 389,304 cases.

In a parallel context, the Ministry announced the provision of 31,312 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, yesterday.

This brings the total of the doses provided by it to six million and 235 thousand and 316 doses, and the rate of distribution of the vaccine rises to 63.04 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which helps reduce infections and control the virus.

