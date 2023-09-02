Today, the National Elections Committee announces the final lists of candidates for the Federal National Council elections 2023, scheduled to be held next October, which includes 307 candidates representing the emirates of the country.

Tomorrow, Monday, the committee will announce the start of the election campaigns for the candidates, which will actually start during the period from September 11 to October 3.

Last Monday, the committee confirmed that it had not received any objection requests (appeals) against the applicants for candidacy whose names are on the preliminary lists, with the door closed for receiving objections, in a preliminary step to announcing the full names of the final list candidates.

In a reading conducted by «Emirates Today» of the preliminary lists on its last day, the final lists of candidates will settle on 181 male candidates, approximately 59% of the total candidates for the elections, compared to 126 female candidates, or 41% of the total candidates for the elections at the national level. Country.

The final lists of candidates will include 118 male and female candidates in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, 56 male and female candidates in the Emirate of Dubai, 50 male and female candidates in the Emirate of Sharjah, 21 male and female candidates in the Emirate of Ajman, 33 male and female candidates in the Ras Al Khaimah Emirate, 14 male and female candidates in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and the Fujairah Emirate. 15 male and female candidates.

The final lists of male candidates for the Federal National Council elections will include 181 candidates, including 64 in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, 30 in the Emirate of Dubai, and 31 in the Emirate of Sharjah, along with 29 candidates in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, 9 in the Emirate of Ajman, and 9 in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. Finally, 9 candidates in the Emirate of Fujairah.

As for the number of female candidates in the final lists, it will reach 126 candidates in the various emirates of the country, including 54 in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, 26 in the Emirate of Dubai, and 19 in Sharjah, while the number of female candidates for the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is 4, and in the Emirate of Ajman 12 candidates, and in Umm Al Quwain 5. female candidates, in addition to 6 female candidates from the Emirate of Fujairah.

The committee established a number of controls regulating the electoral campaigns for the candidates, as it granted each candidate the right to express himself, to carry out any activity aimed at persuading voters to choose him, and to advertise his electoral program completely freely, provided that he maintains the values ​​and principles of society, and adheres to the systems, regulations, and decisions in force in this regard. Respecting public order, and not including in the electoral campaign ideas that call for provoking religious, sectarian, tribal or ethnic intolerance towards others, as well as not deceiving or deceiving voters by any means.

The list of propaganda controls also included that the candidate not use defamation, defamation, verbal abuse, or abuse of other candidates, directly or indirectly, and that his electoral campaign should not include promises or programs outside the powers of the council member, while granting each candidate the right to present his electoral program. In the local print, audio and visual media, and holding seminars and press conferences, in accordance with the rules specified by the executive instructions, and the controls set by the National Committee in this regard.

The committee prohibited spending on electoral campaigning from public funds, or from the budget of ministries, institutions, companies, public bodies, and other official state agencies.

It also prohibited the use of public institutions and facilities for electoral propaganda, and allowed the candidate to receive donations from Emirati natural or legal persons only, provided that these donations do not exceed the spending ceiling set on advertising campaigns.

