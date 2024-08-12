Dubai Police Air Wing Center carried out 304 missions during the first half of this year, including missions to transport injured and sick people, search and training missions, in addition to carrying out multiple police and security missions to enhance security and safety in the Emirate of Dubai. Dubai Police explained in a press statement yesterday that statistics showed that the air missions varied according to their objectives, as 140 missions were recorded within the framework of patrol work, 64 missions within the framework of police missions, in addition to 66 missions for training purposes, while 24 missions were recorded to transport injured people, five search missions, and five patient transport missions.

The Director of the Air Wing Centre, Brigadier Pilot Trainer Ali Al Muhairi, stressed the centre’s keenness to achieve the directives of Dubai Police in terms of rapid response and handling of reports and accidents, especially traffic-related ones, to contribute to transporting the injured in critical cases, which contributes to their rapid arrival to hospitals and receiving treatment, noting that the centre also carries out many humanitarian missions, such as transporting patients from clinics to hospitals.

Brigadier Al Muhairi said that the Air Wing Centre pilots undergo continuous courses to provide the best services in the fastest time and under any circumstances, in addition to specialized courses to work during emergency situations and carry out rapid missions at low altitudes and in crowded areas.